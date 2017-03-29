New Shocking Details Surfaced About Carrie Fisher’s Dog

When Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died in December, it was widely presumed that her beloved French bulldog Gary would be adopted by her daughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd.

Immediately following Fisher’s death, Billie took Gary in because he’s always been best friends with her bulldog, Tina.

After evaluating the situation, the family has decided that it would be in Gary’s best interest for him to live with Carrie’s former assistant, Corby McCoin.

There is reportedly no hard feelings or bad blood about the decisions as there is a perfectly reasonable and logical explanation for how they came to this conclusion.

You see, Gary was literally with Carrie all of the time. He never left her side. They were so close that Billie has even joked that he’s her “brother from another mother.”

🎉🐶🎉 Happy 5th / 35th birthday to my #brotherfromanothermother #sunsouttonguesout A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:35am PST

However, this subsequently means that the next person he spent the most time with was McCoin.

Being that she was Fisher’s long-time personal assistant, she was equally as responsible for caring for Gary as Fisher was, so it just makes sense that he would continue to live with the person he spent so much time around.

Additionally, it’s reported that McCoin isn’t making any money from taking Gary in. She’s said to be doing it because she agrees that it’s the right thing for him.

