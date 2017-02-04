Canadian Filmmaker Rob Stewart Found Dead At 37

Filmmaker, Rob Stewart found dead at age 37. The native Canadian went missing while deep sea scuba diving on Tuesday. The part-time marine biologist was visiting the remains of Queen of Nassau off the Florida keys getting footage for his newest documentary.

Stewart was known for his documentary Sharkwater, which received critical acclaim. The conservation piece helped to ban shark hunting in several locations around the world. The film he was shooting at the time of his death, Revolution, focused on endangered ecosystems around the world, much like the one off the coast of Florida.

After Stewart went missing on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard asked for help searching the waters. Anyone with a boat and a spotlight was encouraged to join the search. Eventually, Stewart’s body was found.

“Rob has been found, peacefully in the ocean. There are no words. We are so deeply grateful to everyone who helped search and happy that Rob passed while doing what he loved,” Stewart’s family posted on the Sharkwater website. “We are working on how best to honour his incredible work. The Stewart family kindly asks that they are given some private time to grieve. Thank you, everyone.”

Despite being known as a filmmaker, Stewart grew up swimming and scuba diving, which lead to his decision to become a marine biologist. His conservation work will live on for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

