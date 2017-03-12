Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Buffy’s 20th Anniversary With Message To Fans

March 10, 2017, marked the 20th anniversary of the first airing of “Welcome to the Hellmouth,” the pilot episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Joss Whedon’s enduring, feminist genre deconstruction about the one girl in all the world who could fight back the darkness. Fans celebrated worldwide in their own ways, be it viewings of “Welcome to the Hellmouth” or simply sharing why Buffy the Vampire Slayer was so important to them.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Sarah Michelle Gellar did much the same, writing a heartfelt Facebook post. The post thanked Whedon and many of her co-stars – including David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Alysson Hannigan – as well as the many Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans before signing off with one of Buffy’s most quotable lines:

“20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your tv screens for the first time. It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually a mid season time slot on a little known network. That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have.

As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one.

Thank you to Gail Berman for always believing there was a show in that movie. Thank you to Joss Whedon, for trusting me to give life to one of the greatest female characters ever created. Thank you to David, for always being my Angel. Thank you to James for understanding that while Buffy and Spike may have been love/hate, I have nothing but love for you. Alyson, as any woman knows, you are nothing without the love and support of great female friends, so thank you for being that. Michelle, you will always hold a key to my heart.

Thank you to all the incredible actors for seven seasons of amazing performances. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the incredible crew that worked tirelessly (and also really tired) to bring this show to life. And lastly, but most importantly thank you to all of you, the fans. We made this show for you, and your unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything. And always remember…”if the apocalypse comes, beep me” #buffyslays20″

She later followed that up by sharing quote meme of one of Buffy’s most powerful monologs, from the series finale episode “Chosen.”

