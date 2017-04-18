Bubba Ho-Tep Gets Prequel Novel Written By Joe R. Lansdale

In some cases, all it takes to sell tickets to a film is a short synopsis to build incredible amounts of interest. Based on a novel of the same name, Bubba Ho-Tep featured a still-alive Elvis Presley defending a nursing home with a man who believed they were JFK from a mummy. Add genre icon Bruce Campbell to the mix and it’s a winning formula. The film might have developed a devoted cult following, but that following never really translated to commercial success, and the film has been relatively forgotten by mainstream audiences. Luckily, the original novel and film’s writer Joe R. Lansdale is returning to the world of Bubba Ho-Tep to write the prequel novel Bubba and the Cosmic Blood-Suckers.

You can head to Subterranean Press to pre-order your copy of Bubba and the Cosmic Blood-Suckers, available this October. Check out the synopsis to see what sort of wacky adventures Lansdale has in store!

“Part of a secret government organization designed to protect civilians, Elvis Presley and a handful of hardcore warriors set out to save the world from an invasion of hive-minded, shape-shifting vampire-like creatures from a dark dimension who have taken up residence in a New Orleans junkyard.

“Besides Elvis, among these righteous warriors is a hammer-wielding descendant of John Henry of railroad fame; a Blind Man who sees more than those with sight; Jack, a strategic wizard; and Elvis’s right hand man and journal writer, Johnny, all thrown in with Raven (real name Jenny) a female recruit who is also a budding pop star – and like Elvis, high on the charisma chart.

“Their leader is none other than Colonel Parker, Elvis’s cutthroat manager, and a warrior himself, directly in contact with President Nixon… or possibly one of his doubles.

“It’s an unnerving peek into a secret world, and a possible delusion. It’s what happened before Elvis, aka Sebastian Haff, found himself in an East Texas rest home, mounted on a walker, fighting an Egyptian mummy and worrying about a growth on his pecker.

“Strange monsters, wild fights, sex with a beautiful ghost, a drug-induced trip into another dimension, and all manner of mayhem ensue, along with a Mississippi riverboat ride on a giant paddle wheel, and of course, there will be 3D glasses, fried peanut butter and ‘nanna sandwiches, and a few hard working zombies.”

Now if that description doesn’t sell you on the story, nothing will.

Bubba’s director Don Coscarelli has been trying to get a sequel to the film, Bubba Nosferatu: Curse of the She-Vampires, off the ground virtually every since its premiere, but that possibility gets more unlikely by the day.

Luckily, the further adventures of Bubba can keep us entertained when the new novel comes out!

