Bruce Bozzi Pens Emotional Instagram Post to Billie Lourd Following Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynold’s Death

Billie Lourd‘s stepfather, Bruce Bozzi took to Instagram to share a sweet memory of the late Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, and his stepdaughter, Billie.

Bozzi shared a photo of Lourd graduating from New York University calling her graduation day “so much fun!”

“Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other – no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said ‘how are you still awake’!”

“Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So…as Carrie said to me years ago ‘I’m a good stepmother’ I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I’ve been lucky enough to see for a decade! Many decades to come…..heaven just got a s–t load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16″

This past week Billie lost not only her mother, Fisher, but her grandmother, Reynolds, as well. The mother-daughter duo died just one day apart after Fisher suffered a massive heart attack and Reynolds, a stroke.

