Bo Jackson Goes Retro In Epic 8-Bit Kia Sorento ‘Tecmo Bo’ Commercial

Remember Tecmo Bowl? Of course you do. It was the greatest football video game of the late 1980s that moved from the arcade to the original Nintendo Entertainment System.

Kia remebers Tecmo Bowl too. And they decided to bring in Bo Jackson for some epic 8-bit advertising.

In the commercial, a pixalated, virtual Jackson screams across the field to score a touchdown. But he doesn’t stop in the end zone. Instead, he heads out of the stadium and into a Kia Sorento waiting in the parking lot before driving back onto the field to score once again.

This commercial really brings back the 8-bit feels.