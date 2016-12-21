Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Reveal New Baby’s Name

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds brought their daughters out for a rare public appearance when the Deadpool actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and now the name of their adorable two-month-old has been revealed.

They have named her Ines, UsWeekly reports.

She and toddler James are rarely spotted in public, but they accompanied their parents to the ceremony.

“This is one of the rare occasions when we thought we got to bring the whole clan,” the private actor explained. “I’d regret it in 20 years if I didn’t.”

What do you think of their children’s names, Womanistas?

This story first appeared at Womanista.