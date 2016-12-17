Blac Chyna Posts Mysterious Message on Instagram About Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna is getting candid about Rob Kardashian on social media again. The mother of two took to Instagram to share a cryptic message about her fiancé on Thursday.

“I have some things I want to get off my chest about how I truly feel about Rob,” she shared on Instagram with nothing to follow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

… A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 15, 2016 at 11:30am PST

The on-again-off-again couple have had a pretty rocky past.

Chyna recently gifted the new dad a Range Rover for Christmas and was seen getting cozy with one another on Snapchat.

@robkardashian A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 14, 2016 at 5:04pm PST

It’s hard to say if and when fans will ever know her true feelings, but until then the Rob & Chyna Baby Special debuts Sunday, December 18th.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

Next: Blac Chyna’s Crying Moments Before Giving Birth Were Caught On Camera, Rob Kardashian Smooches On Blac Chyna While Literally Showering Her With Money, Rob Kardashian Films Dream Kardashian Sleeping and Blac Chyna Snoring