Big Bang Theory Star Wants Another Season

The Big Bang Theory stars are up for contract renewals early next year, but the fans need not worry that the stars are going to hold out for a crazy amount of money.

According to Kunal Nayyar, who portrays astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali, his co-stars Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, and the other actors won’t be using any diva tactics in order to strong arm CBS into giving them more money.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 35-year-old British-born actor has explained that the cast of BBT is committed to returning to the wildly popular CBS sitcom, and that he has referred to the show as “the happiest place on earth.”

After doing the show for nearly a decade, Nayyar admitted that there is the desire to look for other roles outside of BBT.

“As an artist that is a difficult thing to do as obviously you want to keep things fresh and you want to have the ability to explore other characters,” Nayyar said.

However, Nayyar still feels that his being able to have a lead role on one of the most successful shows on television is something extremely special.

“But as a human being, being on the show is the happiest place in the world,” Nayyar said. “So if this were the rest of my life, and if I could make a living as an actor being surrounded by such talented and wonderful people and co-workers who are more than but are family, then absolutely yes.”

Glen Geller, the president of CBS, said back in September that he was “confident” that the 10th season of BBT would not be the final one of the series.

“We are very confident that everyone involved wants more Big Bang past year 10,” Geller said. “I know Warner Bros will make those deals. We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

Not only does Nayyar think the set of BBT is the “happiest place on earth,” but also the pay check is a convincing reason to return to the series.

According to Forbes, Nayyar was the third on the list of the world’s highest-paid actors in 2015. He raked in over $20 million.

While Nayyar expects the negotiations to be smooth sailing between the actors and CBS, there was a snag back in 2014 when the cast held out for more money. Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki each held out until they were given contracts for a million dollars per 22-minute episode.

Are you excited that Kunal Nayyar and the cast want to keep doing The Big Bang Theory?

[H/T New York Daily News]