Big Bang Theory Recap with Spoilers – The Property Division Collision

The episode opens with Amy asking if Sheldon wants to redecorate Penny’s apartment now that they’re permanently living there. Although Sheldon wants to just move everything from the old apartment across the hall, Amy suggests they just ask Penny if she wants her stuff back. They decide to start with the painting of Amy and Penny that Amy got her a few years back. Penny looks….well, not thrilled to get the painting back.

While Penny tries to give the painting back, Sheldon says that he and Leonard should go through their mutually owned items. Sheldon comes away with both Longclaw (from Game of Thrones) and their avacado plant.

Stuart gives Bernadette and Howard a baby gift and asks if he can move back in. Although Bernadette is hesitant, Howard mentions that Stuart did a great job with his mom. Stuart offers to clean and help out with the baby, but needs to move in immediately.

Sheldon keeps coming up with excuses to take all the things with the apartment, so Leonard decides to make a stand by wanting to keep the apartment’s “official flag”. Sheldon immediately gets mad and storms off.

Stuart cooks dinner for Bernadette and Howard, which upsets Raj when he brings Chinese over.

Sheldon changes the WiFi password of Leonard’s apartment to get back at Leonard. When Leonard tells Sheldon to change it back, Sheldon refuses…which leads to Leonard warning that he “tried” to be nice.

Raj and Stuart start bickering over who can provide more help to Howard and Bernadette’s baby. Turns out that Raj is a little jealous that he gets to live with Howard and Bernadette when he’s been helping prepare for the baby the entire time.

Leonard gets revenge on Sheldon by wearing nothing but the apartment flag to do laundry. Leonard declares “checkmate” after removing his underwear and rubbing his crotch all over the flag.

The next morning, Raj comes over to set up the baby’s crib, but Stuart says he already built the crib. When Raj asks why Stuart is butting in on his territory, Stuart explains that he needs to keep being helpful in order to mooch off of Howard and Bernadette. Although Raj claims that he was the “needy third wheel” long before Stuart was, Stuart points out there’s plenty for both of them to do.

Leonard and Penny come into their apartment to meet Theodore, their new roommate. Sheldon reveals he has rented out his old bedroom for $1 a night. Penny says that Sheldon has crossed the line, but Sheldon is too busy gloating to care.

While Raj and Stuart bicker over which mobile is best for the swing, Howard and Bernadette realize how nice it is to have two manservants bending over backwards to do nice things for them.

Leonard and Sheldon continue to fight, but Theodore comes out and points out that the two are fighting because of “love”. Both Sheldon and Leonard admit that they miss living with each other, and Sheldon tells Leonard to keep the apartment flag. He even offers to rub his genitals on the flag to show there’s no hard feelings….to which Theodore offers to rub his genitals on the flag as well.

The episode ends with Penny and Leonard hanging the painting as Theodore looks on. Meanwhile, Bernadette goes into labor, prompting Howard, Raj, and Stuart to rush into action.