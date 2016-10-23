Bermuda Triangle Mystery Might Have Just Been Solved

The Bermuda Triangle has long been a creepy location shrouded in mystery as dozens of ships and planes have unexplainably vanished in the notorious patch of ocean.

A new theory has recently surfaced may be able to explain why there has been such mysterious disappearances in the area located between Miami, Puerto Rico, and the island of Bermuda.

Scientists and researchers have discovered strange cloud formations that could be linked to 170-mph “air bombs,” which would be more than capable of bringing down a plane or destroying a ship in the 500,000 km square patch in the North Atlantic Ocean, according to the New York Post.

A team of meteorologists brought their curious findings to the Science Channel’s program called What on Earth in order to attempt to debunk the riddle.

Satellite imagery of the Bermuda Triangle shows bizarre formations of hexagonal-shaped clouds that stretch as far as 20 to 50 miles wide above the area.

According to Meteorologist Dr. Randy Cerveny, “The satellite imagery is really bizarre…the hexagonal shapes of the cloud formations.”

“These types of hexagonal shapes in the ocean are in essence air bombs,” Dr. Cerveny said. “They’re formed by what is called microbursts and they’re blasts of air that come down out of the bottom of a cloud and then hit the ocean and then create waves that can sometimes be massive in size as they start to interact with each other.”

The “blasts of air” are so powerful that they can reach speeds of 170 mph, which would be a hurricane-like force capable of taking down ships and planes.

The “air-bombs” are so powerful that they generate 45 ft high winds.

“You don’t typically see straight edges with clouds,” said Dr. Steve Miller, the satellite meteorologist at Colorado State University during an interview with Science Channel.

“Most of the time, clouds are random in their distribution,” Miller said.

Until now, the reasons behind the unexplained disappearances of dozens of aircrafts and ships have confounded scientists for centuries.

In the last 100 years, at least 1,000 lives have been lost. On average, four planes and 20 ships go missing in the Bermuda Triangle every year, according to Daily Mail.

What do you think? Do you believe the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle has finally been solved, and that these hexagonal air bomb clouds are responsible for taking down multitudes of airplanes and ships?

[H/T New York Post, Daily Mail]