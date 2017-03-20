Backstreet Boys’ A.J. McLean Welcomes Baby Girl

Me and baby girl at pre show for Gwen Stefani!!! So much fun. A post shared by Aj mclean (@skulleeroz) on Oct 15, 2016 at 7:58pm PDT

From boy band heartthrob gracing the walls of almost every teenage girl in America to new dad, Backstreet Boys‘ A.J. McLean has come a long way!

McLean and his wife Rochelle welcomed their second daughter on Sunday, March 19, according to PEOPLE.

The little bundle of joy weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and said hello to the world at 5:10 p.m. in Los Angeles, California.

True to his musical roots, the Backstreet Boys member’s newest family addition has a name that is simply music to the ears: Lyric Dean McLean.

Lyric’s arrival makes the couple’s other daughter, Ava Jaymes, 4, officially a big sister!

“I was told by someone very dear to me that having a child will change you forever, and that was beyond true with Ava. We decided to try one more time because even though Ava is so independent, the idea of having a sister or brother for her became more and more important to us,” McLean said.

“Despite the fact that I’m an only child (and all jokes aside) turned out OK, my wife is one of four and that showed me there’s something beyond special about having siblings. Now, seeing the excitement and anticipation that Ava has about being a big sister is truly amazing, and the best feeling in the world. She’s been practicing for months with her dolls, and with some of my wife’s friends’ babies.”

As for being the odd-man-out in an all-girl family, McLean said he’s cool with it.

“Having two baby girls is a dream come true and we couldn’t be any more proud or excited to welcome Lyric Dean McLean into the world and into our family.”

Congrats to the happy family, we can’t wait to see the newest little one!

