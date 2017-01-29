Back To The Future Video Essay Explores Five Alternate Hill Valleys

Back To The Future remains one of the most revered time-traveling films ever due to its wonderful cast, memorable filmmaking, and enjoyable plots. Even the less-than-stellar third film gets a lot right.

Robert Zemeckis’ trilogy might be best known for the buddy duo of Marty McFly and Doc Brown, their dog Einstein, and the spectacularly dated DeLorean DMC-12 time machine. But how many people noticed the amount of care and detail was put into crafting the ever-evolving fictional town of Hill Valley?

Joel Bocko of Lost In The Movies/Fandor (via Film School Rejects) compiled clips of the five different versions of Hill Valley—1885, 1955, 1985, Alternate 1985, and 2015—and juxtaposed them all against each other to portray how everything changed in 130 years.

Bocko shows everything from the fashion, vehicles, gas station, advertisements, and—of course—the clock tower to illustrate just how much work went in to creating the vision of Hill Valley and its progression across the century, from the Old West to the future we wish we had.

While many fans have expressed appreciation for the rules of time travel that are established and followed in the Back To The Future trilogy, few have explored the town of Hill Valley like Bocko does here.

Watching the video results in even more appreciation for Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd‘s jaunt through time. Just don’t expect to see a reboot.