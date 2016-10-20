Audra McDonald and Will Swenson Welcome Daughter, Sally James

Audra McDonald and Wil Swenson are thrilled to welcome their new addition!

The Broadway stars just welcomed their first child together, and their fourth betweent the two of them, PEOPLE reports.

.@thewillswenson and I are overjoyed to welcome Sally James McDonald-Swenson, born last night at 11:16pm. Our hearts are bursting. pic.twitter.com/6JJYASkHq5 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) October 20, 2016

McDonald tweeted out a photo of the sweetest little baby toes announcing the birth of their daughter, Sally James McDonald-Swenson born at 11:16pm on October 15th,”@thewillswenson and I are overjoyed to welcome Sally James McDonald-Swenson, born last night at 11:16pm. Our hearts are bursting.”

McDonald has a 15-year-old daughter, Zoe Madeline from a previous marriage and Swenson has two boys, Sawyer, 12, and Bridger, 15.

The 43-year-old actress was surprised to find out she and Swenson were expecting, “Who knew that tap dancing during perimenopause could lead to pregnancy? Will and I are completely surprised — and elated — to be expecting a new addition to our family.”

“I am so very grateful to everyone in New York and London for allowing me to rearrange my schedule to accommodate this little miracle,” she added in her statement.

Sally comes from a long line of kind and talented women. McDonald’s mother Anna said, “She is a very kind and caring person and I’d like to think she got that from me. She genuinely cares about people and all things.”

McDonald has similar admiration for her mother, “My mom’s a very independent, accomplished woman. I’ll be proud if I end up like her.”

This story first appeared in Womanista.