Aspiring Weatherman/Arsonist Sets Fires For Facebook

A misguided 21-year-old man from Kentucky has been arrested on charges of second-degree arson after intentionally starting a wildfire that he then “reported on” in Facebook videos.

Johnny Mullins of eastern Kentucky openly admitted to authorities that he was guilty of starting fires in hopes of bringing attention to his Facebook videos where he told viewers the weather. In a recent video, titled “Dangerous Forest fires to continue,” Mullins stood in front of a blaze he started himself while warning viewers to be “extremely careful out there.”

Mullins’ commentary continued, “As you can see behind me, we are dealing with some forest fire conditions across Virginia over there and of course it’s leading to some smoke over here in eastern Kentucky.” Mullins clearly didn’t think he’d be arrested when promising his viewers, “We will continue to keep you updated here on ‘Weather Outlook.’ Have a great day.”

James Stephens, police chief of Jenkins, Kentucky, says, “He enjoyed the attention he got from the Facebook stuff,” and assured his viewers, “It’s really too bad because he’s not a bad kid.” Stephens emphasized that the behavior was “misguided” and “He didn’t realize how much danger he was putting other people in.”

Looks like Mullins took a page from the Mr. Show with Bob and David playbook to ensure he would be the first journalist to respond to the dangerous situation.

[H/T Gizmodo]