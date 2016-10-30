Ashley Olsen Reportedly Dating Another Significantly Older Man

Ashley Olsen might have a new beau. According to Page Six, she was seen getting flirty with a new, older man during spin class.

According to a source, Olsen and Richard Sachs were not only riding together in the front row, but were “canoodling and cuddly” after class as well. The two apparently left together, holding hands. Sachs was described as a “very rich, ancient man” who “looked like he could be twice her age.”

This isn’t the first time the two have been spotted together. Apparently the two are fond of strolling around the Hamptons. That isn’t the only thing the two have in common. Like many of the other, older men Olsen has been with in the past, Sachs is big in the art world.

A source says that not only does Sachs have a great collection of artwork, but he is very interested in helping the arts. He helps support young artists as they make their way in the business. He is also described as “very private and a little eccentric.”

“He has a lot of money from working in finance,” said one of the sources. “He’s a great guy who owns a lot of art. I believe he’s in his late 50s.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.

Of course this isn’t the first older man Olsen has been rumored to have been seeing. In the past she has been linked to 58-year-old painter, George Condo, and 47-year-old David Schulte. As for anything official about her relationship with Sachs, her rep did not comment on the matter.

