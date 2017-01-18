Ariel Winter Reveals Photo With A Weathered Burt Reynolds, Says ‘Amazing News’ Is Coming

Ariel Winter has used Instagram lately for showing pictures of her vacations, boyfriend, or a new swimsuit she got. But just hours ago, the Modern Family star revealed a picture with the legend Burt Reynolds with a caption that seems to encompass good news, but we will have to see what comes from her next in the next few posts.

Can’t wait to share some amazing news with y’all soon☺️❤ #dogyears A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

The caption reads, “Can’t wait to share some amazing news with y’all soon #dogyears.”

Obviously, this post is pointing to the movie Reynolds and Winter are starring in together, but we specifically want to know the good news.

Winter has taken her Instagram game to a new level lately, but she has also said why she does what she does with all the various skin-filled photos:

“I was bullied for being super flat and super skinny when I was 11 years old and then I turned 12 and I suddenly was curvy and had this bigger body that I wasn’t prepared to deal with yet, but I was super excited because when I was younger, I’d always wanted boobs and I wanted a butt,” Winter said while talking to E! News.

“Now, I go to post a photo and I don’t care what people write on my picture…if you don’t like my photo, you can go unfollow me.”

What do you think the good news could be? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments below.

[H/T Instagram, Ariel Winter]