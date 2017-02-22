Ariel Winter Is All Legs In Newly Released Photo

Ariel Winter‘s totally rocked her latest red carpet appearance while donning a dress that put her tanned legs on full display. The 19-year-old actress attended the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood event in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, and showed off her sexy stems.

The Modern Family star sported a black halter one-piece that featured a cutout section on her abdomen. The outfit was complete with a sheer lacy skirt that she pulled to one side to flaunt her gams.

Check out the photo of Ariel Winter here.

The star-studded gathering was a charity event that benefited the Roar Foundation Shambala Reserve, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Before the event, Ariel Winter had some fun with her followers on Snapchat. The black-haired beauty played around with strange filters while getting ready to rock the carpet. One of the pics showed her with giant lips and eyes.

“Got some surgery before tonight guys,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, Ariel Winter was in Australia visiting her actor beau Levi Meaden. Her 29-year-old boyfriend is currently Down Under while filming the sequel to Pacific Rim.

The lovebirds spent time visiting the Taronga Zoo during Winter’s weekend trip and they posted photos to commemorate the special occasion.

One of the images shows Ariel snapping a selfie with an adorable wallaby. The teen star interjected some humor in the caption of the photo using a famous Zoolander quote.

“She wanted us all to do Blue Steel but we weren’t down. #selfie @tarongazoo,” she captioned the photo.

She wanted us all to do Blue Steel but we weren’t down. #selfie @tarongazoo A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Another photo of the couple showed them in the reptile house. Winter and Meaden posed for a pic together with a massive snake resting on their shoulders.

“He slithered into our DMs @tarongazoo,” she captioned the post.

He slithered into our DMs @tarongazoo 🐍 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:34am PST

To keep up with Ariel Winter, follow her on Instagram here.



