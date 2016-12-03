Anne Rice Wants Matt Bomer To Play Louis In Vampire Chronicles TV Series

This past weekend, Anne Rice announced that the theatrical rights to The Vampire Chronicles are once again in her hands and is developing her popular series of novels — starting with The Vampire Lestat (1985) — into a television series with her son, Christopher Rice, who will also serve as its executive producer. Aside from Lestate, the show will feature “Louis, Armand, Marius and the entire tribe.”

In the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire, Brad Pitt (World War Z) played the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac, a New Orleans plantation owner disatisfied with life after the loss of wife and child (in the book, Louis was overcome with grief after the death of his brother, Paul) and is transformed into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt (portrayed by Tom Cruise).

So, for the upcoming TV series, what would Rice’s Louis need to have? “Beauty. Great beauty. It’s Louis’ beauty that attracted Lestat to him, and I would hope it would be a beautiful actor like Matt Bomer,” Rice told EW. “Somebody with that incredible beauty. Brad Pitt did a beautiful job in the original film, and he set the bar very high when it comes to physical beauty.”

At 39, Bomer might be too old to play Louis, who was 25-years-old when he became a vampire; however, the White Collar and Magic Mike actor looks much younger than his actual age.

Interview with the Vampire (1994) – Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Tom Cruise, Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Brad Pitt and Golden Globe-nominee Kirsten Dunst are among the undead in this spellbinding adaptation of Anne Rice’s (Queen of the Damned, Exit to Eden) bestselling horror novel. When an ambitious reporter agrees to interview a man who claims to have been a vampire since the 18th century, he hears a hypnotic, shocking, violent, moving and erotically charged tale, detailing what it was like existing for the past two-hundred years as one of the living dead. The powerhouse cast also includes Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominee Antonio Banderas; Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominee Stephen Rea (V for Vendetta, The Reaping); Christian Slater; and Thandie Newton (The Pursuit of Happyness, Crash).

The film was directed by Academy Award-winner Neil Jordan (The Crying Game, The End of the Affair), written by Anne Rice, and produced by David Geffen (Little Shop of Horrors, Personal Best).

Interview with the Vampire was released in November 1994 and went on to earn $223.7 million at the worldwide box office and two Academy Award nominations (Best Art Direction, Best Original Score).