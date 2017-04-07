True Blood’s Anna Paquin Reveals It All In New Steamy Scene With Downton Star

True Blood‘s Anna Paquin was packing on the steamy PDA in a raunchy sex scene in her new role as the star of Canadian TV series Bellevue. The 34-year-old actress bared it all in an NSFW clip also featuring her co-star Allen Leech (Downton Abbey).

In the series, Paquin portrays a risk-taking cop and single mother named Annie Ryder. The seventh episode of the season shows Annie doing the deed with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Eddie Roe, played by Leech. She completely bares her breasts and booty in the scene that showed the two of them in a variety of different positions and from multiple angles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anna Paquin’s character in the show is on a mission to find a missing transgender teen in a small town, according to Daily Mail. The mother of two spoke out about the first time she read the script for the thrilling series and how she was absolutely mindblown by the storyline and the characters.

“I read the script for Bellevue and then I said, ‘Where’s the next one? Where’s the next one?” she said according to Star.com.

“I raced through all four scripts that were already written and was completely invested in the world and wanted to know more, and was quite disappointed that there were no more scripts to be read that afternoon.”

Anna Paquin also spoke out on how she would describe her character on the show.

“Annie is very strong and opinionated, and smart and good at her job, but takes risks and lives life in a slightly less than orderly fashion, but is very, very effective at what she does. And she’s a fiercely loving mother even if she doesn’t necessarily fit the world of what that is stereotypically supposed to look like on television.”

Check out still shots from Anna Paquin’s steamy love scene from Bellevue here.

Anna Paquin is married to her True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer, who is 13 years her senior. Her hubby is currently starring on Fox’s Shots Fired. The lovebirds share two kids together named Poppy and Charlie Moyer.

Were you shocked to see Anna Paquin’s nude sex scene in Bellevue?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, Star.com]