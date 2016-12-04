Andrew Garfield Says He Still Loves Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield isn’t quite over his relationship with former co-star Emma Stone. In a recent interview, Garfield admitted that he still loves her.

Garfield and Stone got together while they were filming Spider-Man back in 2011. They dated for four years before splitting in 2015. The two remain friends, and Stone even visited Garfield while she was in London, which sparked quite the rumors about the two getting back together.

Despite their split, when Garfield was asked which actor or actress he would want alongside him on a deserted island, he immediately thought of Stone.

“Emma Stone,” he said. “I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come.”

The Hacksaw Ridge actor isn’t the only one who is admitting his love these days, however. Stone recently mentioned Garfield in her interview for her Vogue cover in November. She said that he is “someone I still love very much.”

Though it doesn’t look like these two love birds will be getting back together anytime soon, who knows what the future will hold. Perhaps the two will get cast together again and rekindle their romance. Until then, we will have to be satisfied with Stone playing Ryan Gosling’s love interest in La La Land.

[H/T ET]