Amy Schumer Responds To Barbie Backlash With Simple, Effective Response

Amy Schumer has responded to the heavy criticism regarding her casting in the title role in the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Trainwreck actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message of gratitude despite the outpouring of negative backlash and fat-shaming.

Schumer posted a throwback photo from a vacation with her boyfriend Ben Hanisch in which she is pictured wearing a one-piece bathing suit.At the time she originally shared the snap on social media, Schumer was bashed by Internet trolls about her beach body. The Comedy Central star slammed the haters and said that she looks and feels “strong and healthy.”

Schumer used the caption section to speak out about the Barbie casting.

“Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon. Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so,” Schumer wrote. “I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where’s the shame? It’s not there. It’s an illusion.”

She continued by writing, “When I look in the mirror I know who I am. I’m a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend. I’m a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making TV and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I’m fearless like you can be.”

“Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand,” she wrote. “I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It’s that kind of response that let’s you know something’s wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it,” she wrote. “Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too!”

“We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them,” she wrote. “They can scream as loud as they want. We can’t hear them because we are getting s–t done. I am proud to lead by example. ‘I say if I’m beautiful, I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story. I will’ #thegirlwiththelowerbacktattoo.”

What are your thoughts about Amy Schumer’s response to the critics about her Barbie casting?

[H/T E! News]