Amy (Duggar) King Reveals a Family Member Allegedly Abused Her

Amy (Duggar) King wants to clear the air about some serious allegations. In an explosive teaser clip for Marriage Boot Camp a while back, she was seen talking about a horrible abusive experience she went through.

She revealed that someone had allegedly picked her up by her throat and lifted her toward the ceiling. Naturally, people were extremely concerned that the abuse had happened at the hands of her husband.

That assumption led King and her husband Dillon down a scary path where they were receiving hate mail from fans who were worried about King.

“It was crazy,” the reality star adds. “People were like, ‘Amy run. Run away from him. Divorce him now. he’s going to abuse you, you don’t need that.’ “

Now, according to PEOPLE, she’s setting the record straight.

“I can’t say who it is, but I can say, on the show I did forgive them,” King said. “It was a very heartfelt moment where I actually forgave that person who hurt me when I was younger.”

“So, it was a family member,” she adds. “I love the person very much and we’re better now. But I did need to heal from that.”

