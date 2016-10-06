American Horror Story: Roanoke Reveals Lady Gaga’s Crazy Backstory

“Chapter 4” of American Horror Story: Roanoke finally started to answer some of the burning questions that the viewers have had over the course of the current season.

Not only did we learn that Edward Phillipe mott built the house that rests upon the haunted land, but the home also served as the setting for the origin story for the creepy Woods Witch, played by pop superstar Lady Gaga.

The Witch explained her strange history while luring Matt (André Holland) down to the cellar to seduce him. Lady Gaga’s character was an English descendant of the druids. While heading for the New World, she was stowed away during the boat trip that was riddled with issues. She was sentenced to burn for being a witch when the boat landed in America. However, the men who tried to hold her captive were no match the for magic of the Witch as she slaughtered every last one of them that attempted to thwart her searh for freedom.

While it has not been entirely explained as this point, somehow the land of the New World gave the Woods Witch a boost in power. She was able to use her heightened abilities to become an immortal, mythical creature.

Since coming over on the boat from England, Gaga’s character has spent her days killing things and seducing people. Her only friend has been Kathy Bates’ bizarre character The Butcher. “Chapter 4” also made it clear that the Woods Witch has her sights set on Matt.

It is untelling what exactly the Witch wants from Matt when she called him into the woods. She may have big plans for him, or simply wants to kill him and keep him forever. It’s too early to tell at this point.

Do you think this was a compelling backstory for Lady Gaga’s character on American Horror Story?

[H/T MTV]