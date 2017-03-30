American Gods Opening Sequence Revealed

With less than a month to go before the premiere of the series, Starz has released the official opening titles to their TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s best-selling novel American Gods.

The titles were created by Elastic. Fans get a first look at the opening for the series which pairs Old and New God relics in a totem of gigantic proportions.

“Is it strange to want action figures from a main title sequence? Crucified astronauts, neon cowboys and S&M centaurs, we bow to Elastic and their spectacular vision. A totem of godly visions we didn’t know we needed to worship until they showed us the light with this clarion call to the American Gods,” said co-Showrunners and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green.

American Gods posits a different kind of war brewing—one between Old Gods and New.The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

American Gods stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon; Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday; Emily Browning as Laura Moon and Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney.

Other cast members include Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover as Mr. World and Orlando Jones (“Madiba,” “Sleepy Hollow”) as Mr. Nancy. Additional cast include Gillian Anderson as Media; Kristin Chenoweth as Easter; Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith; Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya; Peter Stormare as Czernobog; Chris Obi as Anubis; Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan and Mousa Kraish as The Jinn.

American Gods is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green are writers and showrunners. David Slade is directing the pilot and additional episodes. FMNA’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are executive producers along with Fuller, Green, Slade, Adam Kane and Neil Gaiman. Senior Vice Presidents of Original Programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the Starz executives in charge of American Gods.

Starz retains all network pay TV and SVOD rights, as well as certain DVD distribution rights in the US and Canada, to the project.FremantleMedia is distributing the series in all other media worldwide.

Written by Neil Gaiman in 2001, American Gods has been translated into over 30 languages and earned numerous accolades including Hugo, Nebula and Bram Stoker Awards for Best Novel.

