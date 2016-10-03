Amber Rose Opens Up About Julianne Hough Feud

Amber Rose addresses beef with Julianne Hough after saying she was body shamed by the judge on DWTS: https://t.co/SzRW1E6ziz — People Magazine (@people) October 2, 2016

Amber Rose and Julianne Hough still have some bad blood, but Rose says the two will be handling the disagreement like adults.

“I’m about empowering women…so we’ll have that conversation when it’s time,” she says in an interview with PEOPLE. Rose says Hough‘s comments about her dance performance on Loveline with Amber Rose made her feel like she was being body shamed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hough commented on the issue saying she didn’t mean to say that Rose’s “body” made her feel uncomfortable, but the dance wasn’t as impactful as it could have been.

At the SlutWalk this weekend Rose made it a point that she was flaunting her body, to encourage other women to do the same.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.