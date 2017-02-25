Amber Rose Is Now Co-Owner Of Los Angeles Gentlemen’s Club Ace Of Diamonds

Former stripper Amber Rose is now a boss of the biggest gentlemen’s club in Los Angeles, Ace of Diamonds.

While accepting the Vanguard Award at the All Def Movie Awards ceremony Wednesday, Rose announced that she’s purchased the LA club. However, the real owners are shooting down her claim.

“I was a dancer, I was an exotic dancer, I was stripper for a very long time. Best time of my life, by the way. I had the time of my life,” she said on stage.

“But do y’all know Ace of Diamonds? Well, I bought it. So this is to every girl out there, every stripper, ya’ll can one day be on stage with Russell Simmons, receiving an award.”

On Friday, the leasing owners of the factory where the space is located filed a lawsuit against Rose, according to creator and owner of the brand Ace of Diamonds, Jason Robinson. The renter of the factory space is reportedly suing Rose because they decided to venture off and move from the previous location of the factory, according to Robinson.

The suit is for nearly $1 million, claiming slander because she announced purchasing the brand, TMZ reported.

A line in the lawsuit also alleges her comments at the awards were “unequivocally false.”

Rose and Ace of Diamonds have a long history. In June, she and Wiz Khalifa celebrated their divorce at the strip club. Robinson said Rose has been part of the Ace of Diamonds family for nearly two years and her main focus is making sure the women who work for the brand are receiving respect, as well as everything they need to work comfortably.

Robinson explained that the lawsuit has nothing to do with the Ace of Diamonds name and that his brand is working closely with the new “boss lady” Rose.

Robinson added that Rose plans to eventually take this around the world as she does with her “Slut Walks.”

