Amber Rose Caught Mid Kiss With Ex Wiz Khalifa at Pre-Grammy Event

Only a few days after rumors began to circulate about model Amber Rose and Dancing with the Stars performer Val Chmerkovskiy officially splitting, Rose hit the red carpet with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and made no attempt to hide the PDA. If there’s any bit of a relationship left between Rose and Chmerkovskiy, open affection for her ex at a Grammy party will probably have put a nail in that coffin.

NYC nights ✨🌟 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Rose and Khalifa share a 4-year-old son together, so if it were to come down to deciding between her ex and the Dancing with the Stars performer, she’d likely opt for Wiz. However, as can be seen in the above photo, Rose hasn’t hit the “delete every shred of social media evidence of the relationship” levels of the break-up, so it’s possible there’s still hope.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Split Up

Rose and Khalifa arrived on the red carpet with their hands clasped, a simple sign of affection that doesn’t automatically mean there’s anything romantic going on. When photographers turned their lenses to the pair, they decided to show each other even more affection, locking lips for an extended smooch that lasted much longer than a friendly peck.

Khalifa and Rose got married in June 2013 and divorced in September of 2014. Despite the brevity of the relationship, Khalifa opened up to Playboy to admit how much of a learning experience the marriage was.

“It was cool. It was fun. I learned a lot,” Khalifa told the men’s magazine. “Things that would’ve taken me much longer to learn, I learned in a short period of time. I feel like I’ll probably get married again when I’m in my 50s.”

At this point, it’s tough to say where Rose’s love life will lead, but surely it’s not from a lack of prospects.

Do you think Rose should rekindle her relationship with her ex Khalifa or get back together with Chmerkovskiy? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Amber Rose Turns Every Head In Hawaii With New Bikini Pics / Amber Rose Flaunts Skintight Bikini During Honolulu Trip / Amber Rose Sports Skintight Suit In Pic Promoting Her Book

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]