Amber Heard’s New Instagram Photo Gets ‘Cheeky’ With Elon Musk

Actress Amber Heard might have just confirmed those relationship rumors that have been swirling around her and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk, posting a photo in which his face has a giant lipstick mark on his cheek.

Back in January, Heard finalized her divorce from Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp amidst controversy, with rumors of domestic abuse circling the whole separation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shortly after the divorce was finalized, Heard was spotted with Musk, with the two having met while filming Machete Kills back in 2013.

The pair have yet to confirm if their many public outings are of a romantic nature, but the photo Heard posted on Instagram makes the duo look like sparks are flying.

30-year-old Heard draped her arm over Musk’s shoulder in the photo, which featured the tech giant looking the other direction. Heard looked dolled up for the evening, which included wearing a dark shade of lipstick. The photo could be interpreted as a couple of friends spending time together, but with Heard captioning the photo “Cheeky” and a closer look at Musk’s cheek, you can see the imprint of her dark lipstick plastered on his cheek.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

UP NEXT: Aquaman Crew Celebrate Amber Heard’s Birthday With Mera Cake

The pair themselves might not be willing to discuss the extent of their relationship, but Heard’s father recently talked about his daughter’s love life.

When speaking with Grazia magazine, Heard’s father David revealed, “Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married.”

He added, “One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.”

A source close to Musk, on the other hand, explained, “They have no plans to get married. Moreover, Amber is currently in Australia shooting the Aquaman movie for the next six months.”

As evidenced by the photo, the pair have obviously found a way to spend time together, even if wedding bells might not be in their future quite yet.

After having met in 2013, shortly after Heard initially filed for divorce from Depp last May, she began spending more time with Musk to pursue the relationship, friendly or romantic, that began years prior.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, amberheard]