Alleged Child Sex Abuse Victim Comes Forward Against Michael Jackson

She claims Michael Jackson molested her as a child, and even has the love letters and hush money to prove it. Now, 30 years later, she’s suing for more.



The anonymous victim filed the lawsuit as Jane Doe, claiming Jackson began abusing her in 1986 when she was 12 years old. The alleged victim says the pop superstar invited her into his house to see his “candy area,” giving her “movie kisses” with his tongue and going so far as to engage in vaginal penetration.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The alleged sexual abuse victim claims when she turned 16 years old, Jackson began paying paying her money to keep her quiet, ultimately totaling over $900,000. The lawsuit also provides copies of the checks and love letters Jackson allegedly sent her.

It’s unclear how much the lawsuit is asking for, but the lawyer of the Jackson estate says the claims are “without any merit.”

“This is yet another attempt to hit the lottery by suing the Estate of Michael Jackson more than seven years after Michael’s death and close to 30 years after these incidents supposedly occurred,” the attorney from Michael Jackson’s estate said. “We believe this claim was created from whole cloth and is without any merit. It’s also no coincidence that this woman is represented by the same attorneys involved in two other frivolous claims against the Estate.”

[ H/T TMZ ]