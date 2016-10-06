All-Female ‘Ocean’s 8’ Finally Gets A Release Date

Ocean’s 8 just got slated for June 8, 2018.



The female-driven spinoff will be produced by Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh, so it will likely keep a similar cinematic feel to the original. Gary Ross will handle things on the writing and directing side of the movie with help from Olivia Milch.

Ocean’s 8 is set to impress with actresses Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Sarah Paulson leading the cast. It’s not known yet whether former Ocean’s Eleven cast members will make an appearance in the film, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brad Pitt or George Clooney pop in for at least a cameo.

Either way, we’re excited Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures have decided to bring this female-driven film to theaters and we can’t wait to learn more about the plot and characters.

