Alexandra Daddario Shares Soaking Wet Hair Flip In Pool

The 31-year-old actress took to IG to share a phenomenal picture of herself. The boomerang style photo shows Daddario in a pool sporting a white one piece swimsuit. She flips her hair from front to back in the beautiful blue water.

While it is only a few seconds, the picture is pure bliss. Daddario must have felt the same way as she let it speak for itself and added no caption.

Daddario is best known for playing Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series and Blake Gaines in San Andreas. She starred in the films Texas Chainsaw 3D and Hall Pass, and has guest starred on hit TV series including White Collar, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, True Detective, and American Horror Story: Hotel.

Back in February 2017, Henry Cavill announced through social media that Daddario had joined him and Sir Ben Kingsley in the psychological thriller Nomis, which completed filming at the beginning of April 2017.

Nomis tells the story of U.S. Law enforcement succeeding in catching a notorious online predator, but soon realize his crimes go further than they expected.

The film stars Cavill, Daddario, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion and Minka Kelly.

