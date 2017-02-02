Alan Tudyk Comments On His Involvement In Wreck-It Ralph 2

When Wreck-It Ralph hit theaters a couple of years ago, most fans weren’t entirely sold on the idea. Was it going to be good?

Of course, as we all know, the film was a smash-hit for Disney, and the cries for a sequel rang loud and clear.

Part of what made the film so memorable and engaging was the brilliant voice work by many of the actors. Led by John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, and Jane Lynch, the ensemble were about to touch the hearts of millions with nothing more than their vocal talents.

Adding to that team, and stealing many of his scenes, was fan-favorite actor Alan Tudyk. The Firefly and Powerless star portrayed the villain of the movie, King Candy, and was absolutely hilarious.

It’s been rumored that Tudyk would be reprising his role in the 2018 sequel to the film, but nothing has been confirmed. In an interview with Collider, Tudyk finally addressed those rumors.

“It has been suggested that I will be participating in that, but I honestly don’t know specifics. I have not worked on it, to this day. I can say that for sure. I have not been in any recording booths. I was invited to participate in the read-through, but I was in London doing Star Wars. It was a cool, ‘I wish I could, but I’m fighting Stormtroopers.’”

Tudyk hasn’t worked on Wreck-It Ralph 2 just yet, but it seems like he’s interested in jumping back on board.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is slated to slide into theaters March 9th 2018.