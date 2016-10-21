AJ Styles’ Response To Ryback WrestleMania Story Is Pure Class

In his first podcast, former WWE star Ryback explained why he left the organization back in August. According to the 34-year-old wrestler, one of the biggest issues that he had was that he claims Vince McMahon lied to him about one big selling point: that he would be given the chance at “squashing that little twerp” AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles heard Ryback’s story, and decided to take the high road with a totally classy response while chatting with Sports Illustrated.

Here’s what AJ had to say:

“I think what Ryback said may have been true at the time. I don’t know that Vince knew exactly what he had in AJ Styles, and I think his opinion of me changed somewhat quickly. That’s OK, I’ve been doing that my whole life — changing people’s opinion of me and what I’m capable of. I’m not mad at Ryback. If it was said, it was said, and I’m not mad at Vince McMahon. Opinions vary, and they change.”

Styles also addressed what he wants out of Royal Rumble this year. The event returns to the Alamodome in Texas and Styles would like the chance to defend his WWE championship against Texas native Shawn Michaels the “Heartbreak Kid.”

“I would love the opportunity to wrestle him,” said Styles. “I’d love to learn from him, but who’s to say if that’s going to happen. Right now, it’s all speculation and rumors that I’m finding out like everyone else is, but man, what a match that would be.”

Not only would Styles like the opportunity to wrestle Shawn Michaels, but he also has his sights set on another WWE superstar: Randy Orton.

“There are several guys that I haven’t had the opportunity to really get in the ring with one-on-one and have great matches with, but there is one guy in particular that is on Smackdown who I have yet to wrestle, and that’s Randy Orton,” said Styles. “That’s a match that everybody is going to look forward to, and when the time is right, the match will happen—and we’ll blow the roof off the place.”

Check out AJ Styles’ full interview with Sports Illustrated here. Also, listen to Ryback’s first podcast where he talks about leaving the WWE and claiming he was promised a match against AJ Styles go here.

Do you wish AJ Styles had taken on Ryback at WrestleMania 32?

