Here’s The Magical Age Most Americans Lose Their Virginity

Most teenagers remember all the awkward times in high school. But even more remember that urge to lose your virginity. It was as if your life would be ruined if it didn’t happen before graduation.

But there was really no need to put that pressure on yourself. By the time most people reach 18-years, they’d most likely had experienced their first sexual experience, according to The National Survey of Family Growth.

It’s believed most people say goodbye to their virginity at 18 and begin to hone their sex skills, but that has turned out not to be the case for everyone.

By 20, there’s still a quarter of Americans who haven’t had sex, but that number quickly drops off from there. Still, that doesn’t mean they’ve all jumped in the sheets by 25. There’s a sprinkling of virgins out there past 25 (at least ones who haven’t had sex with anyone of the opposite sex), including 4 percent of 43-year-olds who watched Steve Carrell in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and totally related.

Compared with other countries, though, Americans are relatively quick to the action. The U.S. ranks 24th in the average age where virginity is lost, well below Malaysia and Indian where people wait until 23-years-old.

Americans are also quicker than the romantics in France—18.5-years-old on average—and its polite neighbors to the north in Canada, 18.1.

There is one simple takeaway from this for everyone. If you’re a teen that hasn’t done it yet then just know you’re not alone. It will happen.

