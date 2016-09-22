Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby Girl

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo officially became parents!

Week 20 and I’m finally popping! #impregnanttoo A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 3, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT

The Voice coach and Victoria’s Secret angel gave birth to their first child, a daughter, E! News reports. Other details have not yet been made available. The couple previously revealed back in April that they were expecting a girl.

Levine recently rescheduled several of his Maroon 5 shows as Prinsloo approached her due date, which was two days ago.

We wonder what sweet name the couple will pick out for their new little girl! Any ideas?

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com