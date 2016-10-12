Actor Donald Glover Welcomes His First Child Into The World

Atlanta star Donald Glover and his girlfriend had a baby earlier this year, and no one even knew about it.



Glover and his girlfriend, who has yet to be identified, managed to keep the birth of their first child a complete secret for the public eye, which is no easy feat when you’re in Hollywood.

Glover has kept the details of his newest family addition completely under wraps and hasn’t even posted about it to social media.

Earlier this year we saw pregnancy rumors surrounding Glover’s girlfriend when she was spotted on the beach with a noticeable baby bump. Then, several months later, the couple was spotted pushing a baby stroller, but it wasn’t until now that the birth of their baby has been confirmed.

The gender and name have yet to be released, and even though we know so little about Glover’s child, we’re happy to say congratulations!

