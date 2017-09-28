Aaron Hernandez Civil Case About Leaked Information Escalates

Ever since Aaron Hernandez tragically took his own life in prison, waves of, what would be, private information have leaked out to the press.

Now, Hernandez’s family is striking back at any prison employee who shares details of the case.

In a statement released through New Bedford lawyer George Leontire, family members of the former New England Patriots player stated, “Individuals within the government who are leaking such information are in violation of the policies and procedures of their respective agencies and should be immediately terminated.”

Essentially, they want anyone suspected of leaking info to be fired.

The statement is aimed at the Worcester district attorney’s office, and it continues, “Although most of the leaked information is false, the media credits such information because the leaks come from individuals with positions in government and law enforcement who are under your control.”

Leontire specifically pointed to the existence of “suicide notes” which the state publicly confirmed without regard for the impact it would have on Hernandez’s family.

He acknowledged the importance of the notes to the investigation, but condemned the fact that “snippets of the contents of these notes and the findings of the investigation have been leaked to the press.”

“Notwithstanding the relevancy of any such personal effects and writings to your investigation, the family has an absolute right to privacy in all personal property and writings during and after the investigation,” Leontire continued.

Finally, Leontire stated that the investigation leaks have caused “severe emotional distress during an already difficult period.”

All of this comes at a time where the executors of Hernandez’s estate are facing surmounting issues with the sale of his home, and the estate is, unfortunately, said to be basically broke.

