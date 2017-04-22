Family of Aaron Hernandez Announces Funeral Plans

Just days after he was found hanged in his cell at a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, ESPN reports that Aaron Hernandez’s family is making funeral arrangements for the NFL star in his Connecticut hometown.

As a standout football and basketball player in high school, the former New England Patriots tight end player’s family is reportedly planning a private funeral in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut.

A representative for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said Saturday that the service is set for Monday at the O’Brien Funeral Home in Bristol.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder earlier this month. His death was ruled a suicide.

The family released a statement Saturday thanking the public for their condolences, but asking for privacy as they mourn.

“The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences,” the statement said. “We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time.”

