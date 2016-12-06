A Very Sick Buzz Aldrin Is Being Cared For By Doctor David Bowie

This is a true space oddity!

During his stay at the hospital, former astronaut Buzz Aldrin has been cared for by Dr. David Bowie. While the late rock musician of the same name passed away in January of this year, it seems only appropriate that Dr. David Bowie would be caring for a man who actually traveled among stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

David Bowie, the entertainer, famously penned songs such as “Starman,” “Space Oddity,” and “Life on Mars.” Despite meeting Dr. David Bowie at the hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand, under unfortunate circumstances; it is an incredible coincidence that someone with the same name as the fallen rocker himself would be Aldrin’s physician.

Aldrin, who was the second man on the moon in 1969 during the Apollo 11 mission, was recently evacuated from an expedition in Antarctica. He was attempting to continue making history by becoming the oldest person to reach the South Pole at 86-years-old.

Unfortunately, Aldrin became sick while at the Amundsen-Scott Science Station, according to Daily Mail.

On the bright side, Christina Korp, Buzz Aldrin’s manager, shared that the former astronaut achieved his goal and that the U.S. National Science Foundation confirmed Aldrin was the oldest person to reach the South Pole.

Korp took to Twitter on Monday in order to comment on the highly unlikely situation. “Thank heaven @TheRealBuzz’s doctor is David Bowie,” she wrote. “You can’t make this stuff up.”

Thank heaven @TheRealBuzz‘s doctor is David Bowie. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/jbqqZeWgx9 — Christina Korp (@Buzzs_xtina) December 5, 2016

“I started to feel a bit short of breath so the staff decided to check my vitals,” Aldrin said in a statement. “After some examination they noticed congestion in my lungs and that my oxygen levels were low which indicated symptoms of altitude sickness. This prompted them to get me out on the next flight to McMurdo and once I was at sea level I began to feel much better.”

Aldrin has been instructed to remain in the hospital until his lungs are clear of fluid. Christina Korp shared that Aldrin has been healing well, and that he might be able to go home sooner rather than later.

Korp tweeted: “@TheRealBuzz’s daughter Jan has arrived into NZ. Just in time for the wonderful Dr David Bowie to say maybe 1-2 days til we can go home.”

.@TheRealBuzz‘s daughter Jan has arrived into NZ. Just in time for the wonderful Dr David Bowie to say maybe 1-2 days til we can go home. pic.twitter.com/yAKJtq0ChI — Christina Korp (@Buzzs_xtina) December 6, 2016

We wish Buzz Aldrin a speedy and full recovery!

[H/T People, Daily Mail]