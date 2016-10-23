A Former Fox And CBS Anchor Changes Career Path For Highly Unusual Job

A former CBS and Fox anchor has made a drastic career change after 23 years of delivering the news.

Jim Walker, who won two regional Emmys during his time as a news anchor, was known for his calm demeanor and authoritative delivery. However, after a long career with various television networks, the 44-year-old has now reinvented himself as Dallas Steele, a gay porn actor.

Because of the constant pressure to get ratings, Walker decided to change course for his career.

During a recent interview with TitanMen, Walker has mentioned that he has no regrets. A word of warning, TitanMen is very NSFW so search for the full interview at your own discretion.

“I’m much more successful in every measure than I ever was before,” Walker said.

“I left the business in 2013 after my boss in Southwest Florida told me that research had shown ‘people here just don’t like you,’” the former news anchor said. “Add to that, the immense pressure of daily ratings where your job is virtually on the line every single day. TV news as we know it is dying, and the old school model is trying to divide a financial pie that has shrank by 75% in just 15 years.”

When the pressure started to become so intense that Walker’s health was being affected, he decided it was time to make a change.

“It was a good thing getting released from my contract,” Walker said.

Many people aware of Walker’s new occupation have criticized him, and branded his acting role in the gay porn industry as a “midlife crisis.”

“They’ve obviously decided at some point that there are limitations about who you can be and what you can do once you hit 40,” Walker said.

Unsurprisingly, the career move has placed a target on Walker’s back for Internet trolls.

“I’m sorry if the haters have decided that gays over 40 are supposed to put on the board shorts, move to the suburbs and settle down to bridge parties once per week,” Walker said. “I don’t plan to ever go quietly into the night.”

Walker is satisfied with his new career choice, but there are some things about being a news anchor that he misses.

“I miss telling great stories, I miss the rush of sharing breaking news and I miss getting to know viewers,” Walker said.

“What I don’t miss is the schizophrenic management at every station that can’t decide from day to day what they want, and as a result are constantly blaming the talent and trying to make the talent be something they aren’t,” he said.

