A Bill Clinton Intern Speaks Out, And It’s Worse Than We Thought

Bill Clinton has a private penthouse above the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum. According to journalist, Edward Klein and his new book Guilty as Sin, there is a lot that goes on up there. From foot massages, to in depth conversations about Hillary’s campaign, Klein got one of Clinton’s interns to speak up.

A “20-something intern at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum” opened up about what goes on up in the former president’s private penthouse above the library. As it turns out, Clinton like to offer his guests, many of which work in the library, red wine, while they offer him foot massages.

“He often invites girls like me who work at the library to his apartment for a glass of red wine and a massage,” the intern told Klein for his book. “Bill is always flirting with the women at the library. He knows everybody by their first name and is incredibly kind and generous.”

But foot massages and flirting isn’t the only thing that goes on inside the Clinton library penthouse. According to Klein’s book, while the intern was massaging Clinton’s feet, he received a phone call regarding Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Needless to say, he spoke about the campaign in front of the intern, perhaps even the issue of Hillary’s missing emails.

But even beyond interns-turned-masseuses listening in on campaign conversations and meetings with Clinton’s trusted advisors, it seems that Clinton wants nothing more than to turn his presidential library into a place to party. Klein even says that Clinton looked into the cost of adding a rooftop pool to the building.

According to Klein, things can get a little crazy at the Clinton presidential library, but at this point, would anyone expect anything less?

[H/T New York Post]