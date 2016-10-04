9-Year-Old Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Chrissy Turner was 8 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Centerville, Utah girl is the youngest known person ever to be diagnosed with the disease. Now at age 9, she is in remission.

While she is normally shy and quiet, she is being super brave as she is preparing to speak at an event held for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, according to People.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chrissy explained, “It’s important to be aware of your body no whatter what age you are.” She continued, “If you ever find a lump, don’t wait. You should go to a doctor have it looked at.”

One year ago now, while putting on her pajamas on a Sunday night, Chrissy noticed a hard lump on her right breast. It was painful to touch, and she asked her mother Anette, “Mama, what’s this?”

Chrissy’s mother Anette took her to the doctor and was shocked to learn that her daughter had secretory breast carcinoma, which is a rare type of cancer that affects one person in a million.

Annette Turner told People, “She’s nervous, but it’s important to her, and I’ll be standing right beside her the whole time.” She continued, “After the challenges she’s faced at such a young age, she knows there is nothing she can’t do.”

Last December, Chrissy underwent a mastectomy, and she now has a breast scan every three months. At the time, Chrissy told her parents that she would “do whatever it takes to get better.”

“So far, she’s doing reall well,” Annette said. “Other than having a few emotional days. She’s started developing a little bit on her left side, so at somepoint she’ll need reconstructive surgery, probably when she’s 11 or 12. But Chrissy is happy and always tries to see the silver lining: She’s healthy and back playing and enjoying school and her friends.”

“Life is good and far too short,” Chrissy says. “I love spending time with my family and there is nothing more important to me, especially now.”

Chrissy will be one of the keynote speakers at the fifth annual gala for The Pink Frog Foundation on October 5.

We thank Chrissy and the Turner family for their bravery in sharing this touching story.

[H/T People]