23-Year-Old Nurse Stabbed To Death During “Random” Home Invasion

Nashville, Tennessee police are on the search for an unidentified man they believe murdered a local nurse during a home invasion robbery.

In surveillance video footage from the night of the attack, authorities claim that the suspect can be seen attempting to break into parked cars. They speculate that afterward, he began searching for unlocked apartment doors and happened upon the condominium of 23-year-old nurse Tiffany Ferguson by unfortunate coincidence.

Police believe that the man entered the apartment at least one time and left to put down some valuables he’d stolen, but then re-entered and was confronted by Ferguson. Details of what transpired between the two of them are unknown at this time, but police know that after the man had stabbed Ferguson her roommate was awakened by her screams and ran out to the living room area to see what happened.

Once there she discovered their front door open and then found Ferguson bleeding out in her bedroom.

Police officers, as well as emergency responders from the Nashville Fire Department, responded to a 911 call made at 5:41 a.m by Ferguson’s roommate. Once there, they discovered Ferguson inside her apartment, lying in her bed. She was unresponsive and showed signs of multiple stab wounds.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement Thursday, “From what we can tell at this moment, this does appear to be a random act.”

Karen Springer, president, and CEO of Saint Thomas Health where Ferguson worked said that the nurse “was was a rising star in nursing, having been selected to participate in our nursing residency program just after graduating college.”

Ferguson’s pastor told reporters, “She had a sweet spirit and a giving heart. She loved people and she loved life. I am going to tell you, I don’t know that I have ever had anything that affected me personally any more than this — that someone goes in and for so little monetary value takes the life of someone else.”

Police continue to search for the suspect, who they say was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a pair of blue jeans with holes in the legs, and boots.

They ask that anyone with information about the suspect or the crime contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and can potentially qualify for a cash reward if the information provided leads to arrest.

