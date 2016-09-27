2 Indiana Children Found Deceased After Reported Missing From Amber Alert, Mother Charged

Only hours after having released an Amber Alert on Monday, two Indiana children have been found dead.

The police in Fort Wayne, Indiana issued the alert for 6-year-old Rene Pasztor and 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez. They were last seen around 6:20 a.m. in fort Wayne and were believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to Fox News. The alert was cancelled on Monday evening after the children’s bodies were located.

The Allen County Sheriff mentioned that he was of the belief that the children’s non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Amber Pasztor, likely abducted Rene and Liliana.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement reporting that an officer from the Elkhart Police was stopped by a woman around 5:30 as he was leaving the department building. The woman was driving a 1999 Mercury Mystique, which is the vehicle that matched the descrption of the one in the Amber Alert, according to WGNTV.

“Two deceased subjects inside,” the woman told the officer. After searching the vehicle, the officer then discovered two “deceased juveniles” in the backseat.

The woman driving the vehicle was later identified as Amber Pasztor. The police arrested Pasztor on two counts of muder, and she has been transferred to the Elkhart County Correctional Facility.

Police authorities also stated that they believed Pasztor was traveling with 65-year-old Frank Macomber when the Amber Alert was issued. He still has not yet been found.

The police said in a statement, “At this time the two juveniles located inside the vehicle are believed to be Liliana Hernandez and Rene Pasztor.”

“Further investigation is underway to better understand the circumstances surrounding the children’s death,” the police statement continued.

The Coroner’s Office is conducting a formal identification, but the ongoing assumption is that the two children were most likely Rene and Liliana.

