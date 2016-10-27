19-Year-Old Proves Why Drugs Are Bad

Warning: This video contains disturbing content.

A video was recently shared on the Internet showing a teenage girl from Baltimore tripping on drugs. The footage shows us exactly why people should avoid abusing illegal substances.

Over the course of the ten minute long video shared on World Star Hip-Hop, the teenager stumbles around visibly under the influence of a powerful drug. She can barely keep her eyes open, and sadly no one came to help her in this unfortunate moment.

The man filming the video repeatedly asking the teen, “is you lit? is you lit?” and refers to the girl as “Lit-ney Houston.”

The teen eventually makes her way into a convenience store. When she leaves the store, a man in the surrounding area gives her a sip of water that she has a difficult time attempting to drink.

At the end of the clip, the man filming said to the camera: “She might not even make it off this corner right now. So that’s probably the last time y’all see her a**. She might be OD’d tonight.”

After the video went viral on the Internet, the Baltimore teen went on to share a video of her own in response. She absolutely went off on the men that posted it, and claims that she is doing much better now.

Another woman that was apparently the Baltimore teen’s mentor said to the camera: “Just to let you know she is alive and very well. And she’s good, and I’m sitting here and I’m counseling her like a mother should council a daughter.” So for all you guys who was there that day on North Avenue where she was down and did not help her: guess what b****s. She out here now, she with us. As long as I see her, any time I run into her I’m going to be that mother that’s going to council her if I ever see her on the streets again. That’s why she’s getting into my car and she’s going to the hospital.”

The woman speaking in the video also called out the men: “Because you sick f**k that posted that sh*t the other day could not even f***ing be man enough to take this young lady to the hospital or look out for her because somebody gave her something that she should not have had.”

Hopefully the Baltimore teen has learned her lesson in this unfortunate incident, and is seeking the help that she needs.

What are your thoughts about this video showing a Baltimore teen tripping on drugs?

[H/T World Star Hip-Hop]