12-Year-Old Girl Suspended From School For Apparently Selling Sex Toys

A young Wisconsin girl has been suspended from school after her principal accused her of selling sex toys.

Frances Habeck was suspended for three days from Trinity Lutheran School in Racine, Wisc., for selling “water snake wigglies.”

After getting permission from her homeroom teacher, the 12-year-old began selling them at the school after reading online they’re good for children with autism, she told a local news station.

But the school’s principal allegedly pulled her out of a basketball game to yell at her for selling what she said were sex toys.

“I just learned something I shouldn’t have,” she told the news channel.

To the then-innocent pre-teen, the toys were simply a colorful, water-filled bag. Frances went home and told her father, Milt Habeck, that her principal yelled at her. Her dad took particular issue that the principal made such an accusation.

“It’s nuts because she’s an adult,” he said of the principal. “She should know better. She should know that this has nothing to do with sex.”

Frances maintains, too, that the toys were innocent.

“It just calms you when you touch it,” she said. “You squeeze it, it’s cold and it’s hard to hold sometimes.”

David Gehne, Trinity Lutheran’s pastor, said the school board reviewed the matter and backed the principal, whose name wasn’t given.

“We wouldn’t discuss the details of any situation regarding one of our children, they’re all minors,” Gehne said.

A product description on Amazon describes water snake wigglies as “great stress relievers because they’re fun to fidget with and hard to hold…You can play with a water wiggly during a break or anytime you need some stress relief. Water Wigglies are an interesting conversation piece too!”

The news website said “there is no way to explain the purpose and appeal of water snakes without it sounding weird.”

