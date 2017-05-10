11-Year-Old Girl Dies on Water Slide During School Field Trip

An 11-year-old girl died on a water slide during a school trip Tuesday in the UK, BBC News reports.

The girl was on the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire when she fell into the water. She was retrieved by trained park staff and flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital where she later died, police said.

"It is with great sadness that we have to report that a young girl has passed away at Birmingham Children's Hospital following an incident on one of our rides this afternoon," ABC News reports George Bryan, director of the Drayton Manor theme park, as saying in a statement. "We are all truly shocked and devastated and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this tremendously difficult time."

Splash Canyon opened in 1993 and is described on the park's website as an "unpredictable" and "thrilling" river rapid ride.

The park shared on Twitter that the ride had been closed following "an incident."

[H/T / ABC News]

This story first appeared at Womanista.