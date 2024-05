PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom Family Reunion Taylor Selfridge QUESTIONING Relationship With Cory Wharton Season 3, Episode 9 Recap

Teen Mom's Taylor Selfridge is questioning her commitment to Cory Wharton as she laments how long it's taken him to propose. Leah Messer and Kiaya Elliot continue the drunken fight from last week's episode. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 3, Episode 9 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.