PopCulture Social Call - Law & Order SVU Rollins RETURNS for Undercover Case With Carisi Season 25, Episode 11 RECAP

Kelli Giddish is BACK on Law & Order: SVU as Amanda Rollins returns to help the SVU with a big case following a major career change. But will Rollins be able to pull off an undercover sting with her husband Carisi by her side? And is SVU teeing up a bigger return for her? PopCulture's Social Call recaps Law & Order: SVU Season 25, Episode 11.